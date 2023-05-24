Adani Electricity celebrates inaugural Tech Fest, recognizing employee innovations

Adani Electricity Mumbai, recently hosted its first-ever Tech Fest on the eve of National Technology Day 2023. This event marked a significant milestone as Adani Electricity brought together industry experts, senior management, and employees to discuss technology innovation and transformation in the utility sector.

The Tech Fest featured a panel discussion on key topics such as disruptive changes in the energy sector, the future of Indian utilities, and the role of technology. Experts also emphasized the impact of electric vehicles, energy storage and green initiatives on the utility sector, the challenges, the opportunities, and the transformation of the utility business and most importantly the role and relationship with the customer. Mr Suraj Phalak - Head T&D, Adani Electricity, Kanwaljeet Singh - Vice President, Global Innovation Head Mumbai, Schneider Electric, Mr. Shardul Fadnavis - Partner, Technology lead - Smart Utilities Platform, PWC, Mr Vaibhav Tandon - Head Commercial Management, Adani Electricity and Mr. Somjyoti Mukherjee - Global Utility Practice Lead, Cognizant shared their valuable thoughts during the Panel Discussion.

In addition to the panel discussion, Adani Electricity organized an internal contest for employees, focusing on technological innovations. Participants presented ideas under five themes: improving customer experience, enhancing grid reliability, boosting employee productivity, optimizing costs, generating new revenue streams, and improving the performance in electricity generation.

Speaking about the first Tech Fest, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited spokesperson said, “The contest required teams to provide problem statements, proposed solutions, and expected costs and benefits. Three winners chosen in each category were felicitated for their outstanding contributions. Noteworthy ideas included using IoT sensors in LV circuits to measure electrical parameters, implementing Prefab CSS structures for faster load releases and lower maintenance requirements, creating a personal portal for employees to monitor their health, utilizing QR code scanners for material tracking, and employing power BI automated dashboards for defect monitoring and decision-making.

During the Tech Fest, industry leaders shared valuable insights. Fluentgrid CMD, Mr. Mural Krishna Gannamani, highlighted the transformative role of Smart Meters in the utility sector, while Mr. Burzin Bharucha, Senior Advisor at E&Y, emphasized the importance of cybersecurity. Mr. Shamik Ganguli, Lead Client Partner at IBM Consulting, shared his experiences regarding SBI Yono, a digital banking platform enhancing customer experiences.

The first edition of Adani Electricity Tech Fest Season One successfully achieved its goals of gathering industry insights, recognizing employee innovations, and fostering a culture of technological advancement. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd looks forward to further empowering its employees and driving progress in the power sector.