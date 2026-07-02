 Texmaco Rail Lands ₹351.16 Crore Orders, Fresh Contracts From JSW And Sushila Transport Boost Outlook
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Texmaco Rail Lands ₹351.16 Crore Orders, Fresh Contracts From JSW And Sushila Transport Boost Outlook

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has secured two new orders totalling Rs 351.16 crore for the manufacture and supply of railway wagons. These orders are from JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited and Sushila Transport Private Limited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 02, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
Texmaco Rail Lands ₹351.16 Crore Orders, Fresh Contracts From JSW And Sushila Transport Boost Outlook
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has secured two new orders totalling Rs 351.16 crore. |

Mumbai: Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd announced on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, that it has received two new orders worth a combined Rs 351.16 crore. The orders are for the manufacture and supply of railway rakes and wagons.

Order Details

The company received an order of Rs 253.28 crore from JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited. This order is for the manufacture and supply of BFNSM1 rakes along with BVCM wagons.

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Second Order from Sushila Transport

Texmaco Rail also secured an order of Rs 97.88 crore from Sushila Transport Private Limited. This contract involves the manufacture and supply of ACT1 rakes along with BVCM wagons.

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Execution Timelines

The order from JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited is expected to be executed within 13.5 months from the effective date or commencement of works. The order from Sushila Transport Private Limited is to be completed on or before 31 October 2027.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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