Texmaco Infrastructure Q4 Profit Falls 50% To ₹64 Crore, Revenue Declines Sharply YoY

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reported a 50 percent year-on-year decline in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 64 crore. |

Mumbai: Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd reported a 49.6 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.2 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations fell to Rs 906.6 crore.

Compared with Rs 111 crore profit in Q3 FY26, Rs 52.7 crore in Q2 and Rs 13.5 crore in Q1, the company’s quarterly trajectory reflected a volatile but sequentially improving operating trend through the financial year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 906.55 crore during the March quarter against Rs 1,744.62 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income also declined to Rs 999.77 crore from Rs 1,757.59 crore a year ago.

Despite the annual decline, revenue improved 13.2 percent sequentially from Rs 801.11 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 910.82 crore from Rs 728.47 crore in the preceding quarter.

Sequentially, profitability moderated during the quarter as higher operating expenses and lower other income weighed on margins. Profit before tax declined to Rs 95.18 crore from Rs 158.80 crore in Q3 FY26.

Earnings per share also softened to Rs 0.05 per share compared with Rs 0.09 in the previous quarter and Rs 0.11 in Q4 FY25.

The company reported quarterly profit progression of Rs 13.5 crore in Q1 FY26, Rs 52.7 crore in Q2, Rs 111 crore in Q3 and Rs 64.2 crore in Q4.

The board recommended a dividend of 15 percent, or Re 0.15 per equity share of face value Re 1 each, for FY26 subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting. The company said the dividend, if approved, would be credited or dispatched within 30 days of the AGM.

For the full financial year FY26, Texmaco Infrastructure reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 3,764.62 crore against Rs 6,267.40 crore in FY25. Annual consolidated net profit declined to Rs 158.89 crore from Rs 372.36 crore in the previous fiscal. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners stood at Rs 155.84 crore for FY26.

Texmaco Infrastructure’s FY26 performance reflected weaker annual profitability despite sequential recovery in revenue during the second half of the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited financial filings and is not investment advice.