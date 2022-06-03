Tesla needs to make 10% reduction in staff, says Elon Musk: Report

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk | AFP

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to "make a roughly 10% reduction in staff," according to an email sent to executives on Thursday and seen by Reuters.

In the email titled "pause all hiring worldwide," he said, "I have a super bad feeling about the economy."

(With inputs from Reuters)