Tesla needs to make 10% reduction in staff, says Elon Musk: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said regarding the layoff in an email titled "pause all hiring worldwide"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk | AFP

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to "make a roughly 10% reduction in staff," according to an email sent to executives on Thursday and seen by Reuters.

In the email titled "pause all hiring worldwide," he said, "I have a super bad feeling about the economy."

(With inputs from Reuters)

