Tesla needs to make 10% reduction in staff, says Elon Musk: Report

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to "make a roughly 10% reduction in staff," according to an email sent to executives on Thursday and seen by Reuters.
In the email titled "pause all hiring worldwide," he said, "I have a super bad feeling about the economy."
(With inputs from Reuters)
