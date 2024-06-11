 Telecom & IT Industry Bodies Hail Policy Continuity Under PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTelecom & IT Industry Bodies Hail Policy Continuity Under PM Modi

Telecom & IT Industry Bodies Hail Policy Continuity Under PM Modi

Top industry bodies on Monday welcomed the appointment of Jyotiraditya Scindia as Minister of Communications and Ashwini Vaishnaw retaining the Railways and IT Ministries, besides getting the key Information and Broadcasting (I&B) portfolio.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 08:11 AM IST
article-image
file image

Top industry bodies on Monday welcomed the appointment of Jyotiraditya Scindia as Minister of Communications and Ashwini Vaishnaw retaining the Railways and IT Ministries, besides getting the key Information and Broadcasting (I&B) portfolio.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), on behalf of the telecom industry, welcomed Scindia as Communications Minister. "Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the past decade has been marked by significant efforts to revive the industry and bring the digital revolution to the masses," said Lt Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar (retd), Director General, COAI.

"We look forward to working with Minister Scindia to advance further policy reforms and spearhead pioneering initiatives that will elevate the digital revolution to the next level, integrating a variety of technological innovations," he noted. Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), said that the industry is extremely satisfied with PM Modi's decision to continue existing ministers, especially Vaishnaw, in key portfolios.

"The 'continuity' in policymaking, governance approach, and key priorities across the Finance, Commerce, MeitY, and Environment Ministries are critical to investor confidence and growth," he said.

"We are geared up for the five-year sprint till 2030 on the way to transforming India into a global hub for electronics manufacturing and Viksit Bharat," Mohindroo added.

Read Also
Veg Thali To Cost You More, Sees A 9% Jump Compared Non-Veg Thali: Crisil Roti Rice Rate Indicator
article-image

India is poised to become a large-scale global electronics manufacturing destination in the years to come. India aims to reach $300 billion in electronics production by FY26, which will trigger demand for semiconductors worth $90-$100 billion, largely driven by domestic mobile manufacturing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telecom & IT Industry Bodies Hail Policy Continuity Under PM Modi

Telecom & IT Industry Bodies Hail Policy Continuity Under PM Modi

Fiscal Prudence: Some Specific Ideas For The New Government

Fiscal Prudence: Some Specific Ideas For The New Government

SEBI To Auction 22 Properties Of Seven Companies In July

SEBI To Auction 22 Properties Of Seven Companies In July

Countdown To Apple's WWDC 2024: Where to Watch, Expected Expected Releases The Tech Giant & More

Countdown To Apple's WWDC 2024: Where to Watch, Expected Expected Releases The Tech Giant & More

NSE Warns Investors Against Deepfake Videos Of CEO Ashish Chauhan Recommending Stocks

NSE Warns Investors Against Deepfake Videos Of CEO Ashish Chauhan Recommending Stocks