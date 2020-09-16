Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on September 16th, 2020

RBI ready for more measures: #Teji for the economy

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das assured that the central bank is prepared to take further measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The governor said the economic recovery remains slow and will be gradual. However, RBI is ready to ensure all the support to the economy when necessary.

HDFC Bank to increase the number of correspondents: #Teji for HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is planning to more than double the strength of its banking correspondents.

The bank is looking to expand its rural reach.

The bank is looking to recruit 11,000 new correspondents which will take its tally to 25,000 by the fiscal-end.

India's high growth to return post-pandemic: #Teji for market

Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian said that India would be back to a high growth after overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subramanian pointed out that core sectors like cement, steel, railway freight and Information and Communication Technology were all "in positive territory" for the first time since July 2019.