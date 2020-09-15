Teji Mandi: Should investors hire an investment advisor?

The role of an investment is to help you to take care of your future financial requirements. It is a step-by-step approach to meet one’s life goals. A sound investment strategy sets you free. And, keeps you ready for any foreseen challenges.

How do I plan my investment?

Investors should keep their goals, aspirations and responsibilities in mind. Moreover, it should be in line with your income. One must avoid taking debt to invest in volatile assets like the stock market.

Investors can plan their investments by obtaining knowledge about it. Having said that, the dynamics of the market keeps changing. It requires full-time attention to learn its complexities. Devoting enough time may not be possible for individuals involved in different professions. For them, it is prudent to hire a professional advisor.