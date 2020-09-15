Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on September 15th, 2020

Lok Sabha to take up Banking Regulation Bill #Teji for depositors of co-operative banks

The Lok Sabha is expected to take up Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing on September 15.

The bill aims to bring co-operative banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bill will also permit the RBI to initiate a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation of a stressed lender without imposing a moratorium.

ADB expects India's economy to contract #Mandi for the economy

Asian Development Bank expects India's economy to contract by 9% in FY2020-21 as against 4% forecast in June as the Covid-19 pandemic weighs heavily on economic activity and consumer sentiment in the country.

ADB, however, forecasts a strong recovery for India's economy in FY2021-22, with gross domestic product (GDP) expected to grow at 8%.

Yes Bank inks an agreement with SBI General #Teji for Yes Bank's investors

SBI General Insurance and YES Bank have signed a corporate agency agreement. Under this, Yes Bank will be able to sell SBI's general insurance products to its customers.

"SBI General has been doing meaningful associations with banks, payments apps, e-commerce players, brokers to strengthen its distribution footprint across the country,” the company said in a statement.