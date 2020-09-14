Teji Mandi: SEBI's new mandate - Will Small & Midcaps finally wake up?

Back in 2018, the Indian market kept touching new highs. But the broader market remained unattached to the rally. Valuations of a few large caps kept increasing. At the same time, non-participation of mid & small-cap stocks kept raising many concerns.

With SEBI's new mandate, the stage finally looks set for mid & small-cap stocks to gain momentum.

What's the new mandate?

SEBI has now mandated multi-cap MF schemes to have at least 25% holding each in large, mid and small-cap stocks. For an investor of a multi-cap fund, this is an important development. Their portfolios are now set to go under a significant churn. It will also reflect on their return profile over the long run.