Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on September 14th, 2020

GST compensation:12 states agree to borrow #Teji for the economy
At least 12 states have agreed to borrow to meet the GST revenue shortfall. The states have opted for borrowing through the issue of debt under Special Window facilitated by RBI.
Goa, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to submit their option in the current week.
SEBI tweaks investment guidelines: #Teji for small &Mid caps
Small & Mid-cap stocks rise sharply after the SEBI tweaks the investment rules for multi-cap funds.
In an important development, SEBI has mandated multi-cap MF schemes to have at least 25% holding each in large, mid and small-cap stocks. Currently, fund allocation in these schemes is heavily skewed in favor of large-cap stocks.
Carlyle likely to invest in Reliance Retail: #Teji for RIL investors
Private equity firm Carlyle Group is looking to invest up to $2 billion in Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries' retail business, according to a media report.
The deal, if finalized, would be Carlyle's biggest investment in an Indian company and would be its first in the country's retail sector.
