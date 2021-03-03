Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on March 3, 2021

Airlines start recruiting :

Indian airlines are once again looking to expand their fleet and network.

They have even started their hiring activities which were curtailed during the first few months of the pandemic.

Vistara has hired more than 50 operational staff in the last few months. It also added five aircraft to its fleet recently. IndiGo is also hiring across all verticals.

The industry is also witnessing growth in demand. But, with Covid-19 cases rising again, the industry is still far from being normal. And, the recovery is expected to remain slow and gradual.

To be clear, the industry is still far away from being in expansion mode.

Currently, the recruitments are being conducted mainly to replace the recent exits. Still, it is a relief considering that only a few months back there was a perceived fear of massive layoff.