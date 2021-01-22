Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 22, 2021

Government staring at large revenue shortfall:

In the current financial year, the government could report a 27% drop in revenue collection. The revised revenue estimate for FY21 is pegged ~Rs 19.33 trillion. It was at Rs 26.33 trillion in the previous fiscal.

The disinvestment collections have also been disappointing this year. At Rs 12,778 crore till December, it is far below the target of Rs 1.20 lakh crore set in the previous budget. The revenue deficit is on expected lines as the economy had hit the rock bottom in covid months. How is the government planning to fulfil this gap will be the crucial aspect to track in this budget.

Covid cess or super-rich tax are the immediate measures that could be introduced in the budget. But, we believe, the government must put up serious efforts into the disinvestment process.

We have seen the government actively selling its stake in PSUs through the IPOs. But, it is just a flash in a pan. The government must speed up the divestment process in large names like Air India, BPCL and PSU Banks. Only the divestment of these giants will be able to fill the revenue hole to an extent.