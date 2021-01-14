Teji Mandi: Fiscal policy and its merits - this budget season, it's going to be the center of attention

Moderation of retail inflation has come as a major positive in the run-up to the budget. It may help the monetary policy committee (MPC) to revise down its inflation projections.

However, it is highly unlikely to tempt RBI to provide fresh monetary stimulus. The market can get a hint of it from the monetary policy committee's minutes. Most of the committee members, in their last meeting, have opined in favor of returning to policy normalization as soon as possible.

If the RBI opt for policy normalization, it will start moping up the access liquidity from the market. In this context, the onus will be on the government to maintain the momentum in the economy. Here's where its approach towards fiscal spending is going to be crucial in the upcoming budget.