Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 19, 2021

Higher sugar production estimate :

India’s sugar output rose by 31% to 142.70 Lakh Tn in the first three-and-a-half months of the 2020-21 marketing year. Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has projected sugar output to increase by 13% for the whole year. Sugar production was at 108.94 lakh tonnes till January 15 last year.

Sugar production in Uttar Pradesh has remained slightly lower so far. The production in Maharashtra rose to 51.55 lakh tonne from 25.51 lakh tonne in the said period.

Domestic sugar production has been far more than demand. Hence, India is currently sitting on a pile of buffer stock of sugar. With bumper production in the current year, the stock is going to inch up further.

In this scenario, the industry will have to find a way to increase exports. The government had recently announced subsidies for sugar exporters. It was a helpful move. However, the industry will be expecting additional measures to boost exports.