HDFC Bank: Steady quarter but emerging concerns over retail portfolio

Private vs PSU banks :

HDFC Bank's result is a further reflection on the growing divergence between the private and PSU banks. In the coming months, rest of the large private banks (ICICI Bank and Axis Bank) are expected to deliver the results on similar lines. However, public banks will continue to see stress building up.

Corporate vs retail :

The corporate portfolio has emerged far stronger during the current cycle while the retail segment is seen under pressure. The retail segment was the major growth driver in the past. Hence, the stress in the retail portfolio has come as a major trend reversal.

HDFC Bank's loan growth of ~16% YoY was led by an increase in corporate loans. The segment recorded a 25.5% YoY growth. Retail loan growth was subdued at 5% YoY. It could be an early sign that the corporate segment could lead in the next lending cycle.

Apart from that, loan restructuring is also a crucial aspect. For HDFC Bank, overall restructuring for COVID-19 stood at ~0.5% of advances. It was again largely skewed towards retail assets. There has been a steady increase in gross NPLs in the retail loan portfolio. In recent months, the commercial vehicle space has been under pressure as well.

The level of stress in the MSME segment declined to ~2.3% of the portfolio from an earlier estimate of ~3%. As per the internal stress testing, the wholesale portfolio continues to be rated around the historical level of ~4.4. The incremental disbursements during the quarter were also at the same risk level.