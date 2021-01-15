Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 15, 2021

Top pick from Dr. Raghuram Rajan's wishlist:

Ex RBI governor Dr. Raghuram Rajan wants the government to start selling their stake in PSUs, using the current upswing in the equity markets.

He also asked the government to prioritize spending to get the economy back on track. As per him, the focus should be on providing relief to the poorer households and MSMEs.

The government has prepared a long list of PSUs for divestment. But, subdued market conditions, prevented the government from getting desired valuations. Also, the divestment work of many companies is currently under various stages of implementation.

The stake sale is important given the depleted revenues and higher spending requirements. India's fiscal deficit is being pegged ~7-8% for FY21. And, selling PSU assets is also crucial to fund this deficit.