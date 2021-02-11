Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on February 11, 2021

More clarity awaited on scrappage policy :

The auto sector is coming out from the prolonged downcycle. And, automakers are banking on the recently announced vehicle scrappage policy to boost sales.

The policy proposes to scrap 20 years old cars and commercial vehicles more than 15 years old. As per an estimate, it could generate fresh demand for around 52 lakh PVs and 37 lakh CVs.

However, there is no detail available about how the vehicle owners will be compensated for scrapping their old vehicles. That creates a major doubt over the success of this policy. As per the industry experts, the policy needs to mention the value that the vehicle owner is going to derive. Unless that is not clear, there is a little chance of vehicles coming for scrapping.