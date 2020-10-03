IPO Alert: RailTel Corporation files DRHP for Rs 700 crore IPO — 10 things about the company

Telecom infrastructure services provider, RailTel, a government-owned enterprise is looking at raising Rs 700 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital, SBI Capital Markets Ltd are appointed as the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to the issue. The company had filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) respectively.

Incorporated in 2000, RailTel provides telecom network and infrastructure services, managed data center and hosting services and system integration services to the private and public sectors.

Ten things about the company: