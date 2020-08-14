Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on August 14th, 2020

#Mandi- India's retail inflation stood at 6.93% in July

India's retail inflation in July climbed to 6.93% as against 6.23% in June. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate for June is also revised from 6.09% to 6.23%.

Inflation in the vegetable basket was 11.29% in July, against 1.86% in June. In the fuel and light segment, inflation for the same month was 2.80% against 2.69% in June.

#Teji- PE funds swing in action:

Private equity (PE) funds have been on the lookout for opportunistic acquisitions across sectors in the current challenging environment.

According to the IVCA-EY monthly roundup of private equity/ venture capital (PE/VC) investments, July 2020 recorded the highest value and number of buyout deals in the past 11 months. The total number of investments recorded in the month stood at $4.1 billion across 77 deals.

#Teji- India to shut Chinese co. out of 5G trials:

India is set to keep China’s Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. out of its plans to roll out the 5G networks.

India's decision is based on the tweaked rule that permits to restrict bidders from its neighbor countries citing national security concerns.