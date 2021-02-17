Teji Mandi: RBI increases focus on reviving NBFCs and restoring the sector's credibility

NBFCs were left alone for a long time to fight the battle on their own. Amid the rising level of stressed assets, RBI's focus was pinned on helping banks. NBFCs were made to wait. The RBI kept delaying the support that the sector required. Be it an ease in moratorium norms, interest on interest payment, or getting access to liquidity.

NBFCs back on radar :

A lot has changed after the lockdown. The economy is heading towards normalization. There is a lot more clarity on the stressed assets situation. Hence, the central bank has finally managed to shift its focus back on the industry.

In a recently published paper, the RBI has proposed banking-like regulations for the upper layer NBFCs to make them ready for operations. This will help NBFCs achieve management efficiency. And, make them better prepared to tackle the financial crisis.