Teji Mandi: PLI scheme for IT to boost domestic hardware manufacturing

In order to boost the manufacturing sector, the government has resorted to introducing a performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for various manufacturing sectors.

For this, the cabinet has recently approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT Hardware.

The scheme intends to attract global hardware manufacturers to manufacture locally. The major objective here is to manufacture IT hardware components like laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, and servers in India.

India has Rs 34,000 crore annual market for IT hardware. Out of that, about 80-82% is imported from China, Taiwan, and Singapore.