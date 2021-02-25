Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on February 25, 2021

Rising interest in India :

On a day when NSE hogs the limelight over its technical outage, the humongous buying from FIIs went almost unnoticed. When retail investors struggled to execute their orders, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sneaked in, purchasing shares worth a whopping Rs 28,739.17 crore intraday. The number is extraordinary in the sense that most of the time, even the monthly investment amount is not as high as this.

The FIIs have been fairly active in the Indian market since November. During the Nov-Feb period, they have invested ~1.72 lakh crore in Indian equities. With an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in February, FII activity continues to remain buoyant.

India has been a hot destination even for FPIs. SEBI Chairman recently revealed that FPIs have made investments worth over $35 billion this year. It is the highest among equity markets this year.

Not just foreign investors, even the retail interest is at unprecedented levels. Total 1 crore new demand accounts are added in the last 10 months, taking the number to five crores. In comparison, the preceding one crore accounts had taken 28 months.