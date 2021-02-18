Teji Mandi: With growing digitalization, outlook looks bright for Indian IT companies

Covid 19 prompted global corporations to ramp up their digital infrastructure. Companies are increasing their spending on digitalization. It resulted in a strong order flow for India's IT companies during FY21. Future trends are looking increasingly better with improved spending outlook from the US and Europe.

End users' preference is also tilting towards using digital platforms. It has forced companies to accelerate digital adoption. Improving digital customer experience and enhancing cybersecurity have become more important than ever for them.

Positive spending outlook in US:

The pace of digital adaptation is fastest in the banking and finance segment. The commentary of large US banks, points at the growing need for investment in digital infrastructure. As per the Kotak Institutional report, Citi will continue investing in risk control & compliance and digital capabilities. JP Morgan indicated a $0.9 bn increase in technology expense in 2021. They would be investing in areas like improving a customer’s digital experience, strengthening fraud detection capabilities, and modernizing technology infrastructure, cloud, and data capabilities.

Goldman Sachs is looking to increase its technology budget while saving expenses in other areas. Wells Fargo also plans to decrease overall expenses but indicated a $1.6 bn increase in technology-related investments.