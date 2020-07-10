Teji Mandi: Hospitality to be last to recover, Lights off for now!  

Teji or Mandi?

The nationwide lockdown was imposed by the Indian government from 25th March 2020 to 31st May 2020, post which certain economic activities were permitted to commence in a phased manner. Hotels were allowed to begin operations from 8th June 2020. However, there were many difficulties in the smooth operations post 8th June 2020 as well. Certain state governments decided to extend the lockdown and insecurity among people regarding inter-state travel kept domestic tourism subdued during the first quarter of the current Financial Year 2021.

The emergence of digital meeting platforms restricted corporate travels even post lifting of the lockdown. Restrictions on dining at hotels and restaurants still continue, thereby reducing demand for the F&B segment of the hospitality companies.

However, during the lockdown demand from long haul guests, medical staff and quarantined guests kept the occupancy rolling in certain hotels. Most of the demand was price regulated while a large portion of the hotels remained shut during the first two months of the first quarter.

Thus our take on the sector is Mandi as the first 2 months during the first quarter was a washout and in the unlock phase too people are still not ready to step out into the hotels with a rising number of cases and a fear of getting corona. However, we at Teji Mandi feel that the industry will take at least a quarter or two to be back in action and will soon shine bright with colors and people once normalcy returns.

Teji Mandi is a proactive investment manager for everyone. To read more of our research, please visit https://tejimandi.com/research