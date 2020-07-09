Teji Mandi: Food & Staple industry in a sweet spot amid the lockdown

While the market is looking up, mutual fund investors seem to be tracking back. While June’s mutual fund data came as a shocker; the food & Staple industry found itself in a sweet spot amid the lockdown.

Market recouped its losses once again as investors continue to reimpose their faith in the economy. The speed with which the market is moving, June's mutual fund data was nothing less than a shocker. While the SIP flow moderated for the third consecutive month, net inflow in equities fell to a record low of Rs 225 crore.

Surely, liquidity alone is not an issue. While June net equity inflows fell to a record low, CDSL opened 11.5 lakh Demat accounts in the first two months of FY21 itself. It had opened 38 lakh accounts in the entire FY20.

There is no denying that the figure of equity flows is shocking. But, a deep dive suggests that the picture is not as bad as it is perceived to be. Gross equity inflow increased by 6% MoM in June to Rs 13,761 crore. However, redemption jumped sharply (up 76% MoM) to 13,535 crore, which led to the sharp reduction in net inflows.