Teji Mandi: Here is all you need to know about National Infrastructure Pipeline project announced by PM Modi

India's GDP is estimated to shrink in between 5-15% due to the lockdown.

The infrastructure sector is a major victim of this downturn.

Banks remain unwilling to lend while the private sector has long been disillusioned from it. In this backdrop, it is natural to doubt the viability of the national infra pipeline project.

First of all, what is the national infrastructure pipeline (NIP)?

Addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister announced the national infrastructure pipeline Project with an expected investment of over Rs 111 lakh crore between FY20-25.

Around 6,835 projects have been identified to be implemented based on the public-private partnership. Around 18-20% of the pipeline is expected to be financed through the central government budget, 24-26% is to be contributed by states.

Around 31% of the required resources would be raised through debt from bond markets and 4-10% as equity from private developers and global investors.