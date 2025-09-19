 Is Insurance About To Get As Simple As Online Shopping? IRDAI’s ‘Bima Sugam’ Portal Promises A Big Shift
IRDAI has announced the launch of 'Bima Sugam', a one-stop digital portal to buy, compare, renew, and claim insurance. The platform will go live in phases, starting December this year.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
Mumbai: India’s insurance regulator IRDAI has officially announced the launch of its much-awaited digital platform ‘Bima Sugam’. This will make buying or renewing insurance as easy as buying things online. Whether it’s life, health, motor, or any other insurance, users will be able to compare policies, buy them, renew them, and even make claims — all in one place.

When Will Bima Sugam Be Available?

The platform was earlier expected to launch in April, according to a GIC report, but was delayed. Now, the first phase will go live in December 2025. The rollout will be done in phases to make sure all safety and security rules are followed. In the coming months, insurance companies and partners will complete the necessary tech setup. Once that’s done, real user transactions will begin on the platform.

What Exactly Is Bima Sugam?

Bima Sugam is a one-stop digital platform for everyone connected to insurance — customers, companies, agents, and intermediaries. It will make the insurance process more transparent, simple, and connected across the entire industry.

The platform is being supported by both Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council. According to Prasun Sikdar, MD and CEO of Bima Sugam India Federation, 'Bima Sugam is our official gateway for the public and the insurance industry alike.'

