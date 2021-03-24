Teji Mandi Explains: Vehicle scrappage policy - Expect no short term gains

The policy proposal:

The government has proposed that commercial vehicles be de-registered after 15 years. Private vehicles will be de-registered after 20 years in the absence of a fitness certificate.

All central and state government vehicles will be scrapped after 15 years of age. For the private sector, increased fees of fitness certificate will be applicable after 15 years. This is for both commercial and private vehicles.

Besides, monetary incentives were introduced to encourage scrapping. The scrappage value of old vehicles is estimated to be around 4-6% of new vehicles. Vehicle owners are also expected to get a discount of ~12-13% on new vehicles.

The government has also proposed a road tax rebate of up to 25% for personal vehicles and up to 15% for commercial vehicles. And, registration fees could be waived off on replacing old vehicles.

Mandatory fitness testing will be applicable for heavy commercial vehicles from April 2023. It will be introduced in a phased manner for other categories from June 2023.