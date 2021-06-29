Teji Mandi Explains: Price hikes across the board in consumer staple segment

There have been significant price hikes across the board in the consumer staple segment. A price hike is taken across the soaps category in the home and personal care segment due to the sharp inflation in palm oil. Hindustan Unilever has raised the price of Dove, Hamam, Lifebuoy, Lux and Pears soaps by 8-20%. GCPL has also increased the prices of Cinthol and Godrej No.1 by 6-8%.

In detergents, Hindustan Unilever has increased Wheel, Rin and Surf Excel prices by 8-10%. Jyothy Labs has increased the price of Henko Stain Champion by 3%, and P&G has raised prices of Tide Plus detergent by 4%.

In toothpaste, Colgate has raised prices of dental cream, Colgate Herbal, MaxFresh and Colgate Total by 3-4%. Dabur has increased the prices of Dabur Red and Meswak toothpaste by 3%. And in shampoos, Hindustan Unilever has taken 8-16% price hikes across Dove, Clinic Plus, Sunsilk and TRESemme brands. Marico is also impacted by the increase in copra prices, resulting in increased prices of Parachute.

Among foods and beverages, there has been a significant price increase in edible oils. Marico has raised prices of multiple SKUs of Saffola edible oils by 20-40%. Agrotech Foods has also raised prices of Sundrop oil by 12-33%.

Nestle has undertaken price hikes in Baby Cereals (3-7%) and Maggi Ketchups (2-3%). HUL has raised prices of select SKUs of Kissan Jam by 5% and Kissan Ketchup by 8%. ITC has raised the price of Sunfeast Yippee Magic Masala noodles by 20%.