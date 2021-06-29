Teji Mandi Explains: Price hikes across the board in consumer staple segment

There have been significant price hikes across the board in the consumer staple segment. A price hike is taken across the soaps category in the home and personal care segment due to the sharp inflation in palm oil. Hindustan Unilever has raised the price of Dove, Hamam, Lifebuoy, Lux and Pears soaps by 8-20%. GCPL has also increased the prices of Cinthol and Godrej No.1 by 6-8%.
In detergents, Hindustan Unilever has increased Wheel, Rin and Surf Excel prices by 8-10%. Jyothy Labs has increased the price of Henko Stain Champion by 3%, and P&G has raised prices of Tide Plus detergent by 4%.
In toothpaste, Colgate has raised prices of dental cream, Colgate Herbal, MaxFresh and Colgate Total by 3-4%. Dabur has increased the prices of Dabur Red and Meswak toothpaste by 3%. And in shampoos, Hindustan Unilever has taken 8-16% price hikes across Dove, Clinic Plus, Sunsilk and TRESemme brands. Marico is also impacted by the increase in copra prices, resulting in increased prices of Parachute.
Among foods and beverages, there has been a significant price increase in edible oils. Marico has raised prices of multiple SKUs of Saffola edible oils by 20-40%. Agrotech Foods has also raised prices of Sundrop oil by 12-33%.
Nestle has undertaken price hikes in Baby Cereals (3-7%) and Maggi Ketchups (2-3%). HUL has raised prices of select SKUs of Kissan Jam by 5% and Kissan Ketchup by 8%. ITC has raised the price of Sunfeast Yippee Magic Masala noodles by 20%.
New Launches of Q1FY22
Listed companies have also resorted to several new launches in the current quarter to keep their product portfolio attractive for consumers.
Hindustan Unilever has announced a partnership with Mondelez to launch Cadbury based ice-cream products under the Kwality Wall’s brand. The company has also improved its detergent portfolio with the launch of Surf Excel 3-in-1 Smart Shots. It is a single-use soluble liquid detergent capsule designed for automatic washing machines.
Godrej Consumer has also improved its fabric care portfolio with the launch of Godrej Ezee 2- in-1 liquid detergent. It offers the dual benefits of detergents and fabric conditioners in the same product.
Dabur has improved its Vatika shampoo portfolio with the launch of the Vatika Germ Protection variant. Marico has forayed into the oral care category in Bangladesh with the launch of kids toothpaste under the Parachute Just for Baby brand.
ITC has expanded its dishwashing portfolio with the launch of Nimeasy Dishwash Gel. Tata Consumer Products has also forayed into the premium roast and ground coffee segment with the launch of the ‘Sonnets by Tata Coffee’ brand.
