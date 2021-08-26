Teji Mandi Explains: Fear of third wave of COVID-19 results in rising vaccination drive

The surging fear of a third COVID-19 wave has resulted in the pickup of vaccination drives across states in the country. The Drugs Control Department of Delhi is urging all the drug and chemist manufacturers to ensure the availability of medicines and a smooth supply.

The second wave of coronavirus posed a threat to people's health and mental well-being. It claimed the lives of several people and left them in a condition of grief and chaos. With new COVID-19 variants arising and relaxation of restrictions across the country, a third wave is being speculated by the health experts. As a result, the Union Health Ministry is urging states to ramp up jabs for people.

What are the reports saying?

The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) expert panel recently suggested that a third COVID-19 wave could peak around October. In another report from Australia, researchers have observed that the virus thrives in cold temperatures, which is a big threat since the winter season is upon us. According to Dr Renu Swarup, secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, the third wave will arrive ‘if invited’ by human or viral behaviour. Since the virus is typical of mutation, the control over its spread will only be contained if people maintain social distance and wear a mask at all times.

Several states bucking up

NIDM’s experts have submitted a report to the Prime Minister saying that 7.6% of India’s population is fully vaccinated. But if the current vaccination does not increase, the country could witness 6 lakh cases per day in the third COVID-19 wave. As a result, the vaccination drive across states have amped up. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took Kerala as an example for other states, where cases rose post-Onam. The minister has urged all states to store a buffer of vaccines and medicines.

Closing Comments

According to Health experts, the third COVID-19 wave would hit somewhere between September and October. With the festive season arriving in the near future, the threat of a third wave looks daunting. Increased vaccination drives and strict masking regulations would only help people counter this disease.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:44 PM IST