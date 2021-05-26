Teji Mandi Explains: Better application, past experience help FMCGs to stay afloat amid current COVID-19 restrictions

​The FMCG companies have managed to navigate efficiently, and the impact has been much lesser than what was feared at the beginning of the second COVID-19 wave.

Efficient Supply-Chain Management

The companies have put their learnings from lockdown 1.0 to effective use. They were better prepared with their supply chain as they increased their investments in automation, warehouse capacities. The production units continued to work without interruption and supply points were increased in rural and interior areas to achieve better connectivity.

These efforts helped FMCGs to maintain their presence across the shelf, helping to maintain their revenue visibility. The margins were compromised due to the inflated commodity prices. However, it was mitigated by a cut in advertising & promotional, and other variable costs.