Outlook on Kharif season, muted credit demand, and an illusive COVID-19 vaccine: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 26, 2021

Bumper Kharif Season on the Way

India's foodgrain production is projected to scale a new high of 305.43 million tonnes in the current crop year 2020-21. It will be 2.66% higher than the last year, which stood at a record 297.5 million tonnes.

The agriculture ministry has pegged rice production at a record 121.46 mn tn vs 118.87 mn tn last year. Wheat production could beat the previous high of 107.86 mn tn production last year. It could grow marginally to a record 108.75 mn tn this year. Pulses output is estimated to jump to 25.56 mn tn from 23.03 mn tn in the previous crop year.

India is entering its latest Kharif season on the back of the forecast of a normal monsoon season. It augurs well for agriculture. India's agriculture production has been consistently making new highs for the last few years. And as per these estimates, the trend is likely to continue even in the new crop year.