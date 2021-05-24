Teji Mandi Explains: Agrochemicals industry expects a strong Kharif season

Agrochemical demand is likely to see a sharp uptick during the upcoming Kharif season. IMD's monsoon forecast has also been stable. This is providing a much-needed comfort to the agrochemical industry.

Plenty of Tailwinds

As per their forecast, Southwest monsoon rainfall is expected to remain normal at 98% of the long period average. With the normal monsoon season and timely start to sowing, total acreage area is also likely to increase during FY22, growing on the high base of last year. It augurs well for the agrochemical demand.

The government’s decision to increase subsidies on DAP and NPK is also likely to benefit the agrochemical industry. After the recent intervention from the government, the farmers will be able to continue purchasing DAP at the old price of Rs 1,200/bag as against Rs 2,400/bag without the subsidy. It is likely to be a huge motivating factor for farmers.

Lower DAP prices may result in higher sales of DAP, which earlier was likely to be impacted by a sharp rise in DAP prices. Apart from this, good monsoon, improvement in acreage, and higher MSP on Agri products are likely to be the further driving factors for farmers. This could help to boost the demand for the agrochemical industries.