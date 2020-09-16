Teji Mandi: Digital payments boom - A by-product of Covid-19 and economic disruption

For the Indian economy, disruptions have been far too many.

Starting from Demonetization and GST, they have continued with the outbreak of Covid-19. While these disruptions have been a set back for the economy. They have been a blessing in disguise for the growth of digital transactions in India.

The story lies in numbers:

In the last five years, digital payments in India have grown at a 60% CAGR to $820 billion. While UPI transactions are growing, credit card penetration has remained stagnant. It means India has leapfrogged from stage I to stage III.

As a matter of fact, credit card penetration remains very low at 4% in India. Card spends have seen a 35% CAGR growth over the past 3 years. But, it remains pale in comparison to 60% CAGR growth in the digital payment market.