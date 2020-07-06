Teji Mandi: Challenging times but waiting for a heroic comeback!

Vodafone strong in cities though

Vodafone Idea is investing a lot in its core circles in general and large cities in particular. The same is also visible in the network quality experience across large cities. It dominates the same and is thus able to hold on to high-ARPU postpaid users. Airtel also matches Vodafone Idea in stellar network performance in cities.

AGR issue

The sheer magnitude of the implications of the potential AGR judgment creates a perceived bankruptcy overhang, thereby delaying potential liquidity. However, an early resolution of the issue would help IDEA monetise its Indus Towers stake and the fibre business. The matter is sub judice and in the final stages, but one cannot be certain on the timeline of the verdict.

Indus-Bharti Infratel merger update

The merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel has received FDI approval for FDI. The long stop date on the original agreement has been extended to August 31, 2020. Vodafone Idea plans to monetize its 11.15% stake in Indus on completion of the Indus-Infratel merger.

Downward factor

Increased competition in data may impact data pricing power which may lead to lower data revenue growth

Increase in competition intensity to put further pressure which would be negative

Lack of any relief with respect to AGR related liabilities would be another source of risk

Teji or Mandi?

The domestic telecom industry has been through a roller coaster ride over the past few years. The price war, which started after Reliance Jio launched its services, has eroded the industry's revenue. This, along with a reduction in call termination charges, led to a significant decline in ARPU.

The recent tariff hike by Vodafone IDea with effect from December 3, 2019, is expected to improve profitability, assuming there will be no significant churn in subscribers, pricing discipline is maintained by telcos, and subscribers do not shift to lower price packs. However, the benefits will be more pronounced next Financial Year 2021, given the full-year impact of the tariff hike.

While Vodafone Idea is going through a rough patch, a favourable resolution of AGR dues and a sharper-than-expected tariff hike can script a heroic comeback but for the time being our take is Mandi given its dependence on external factors with limited control.

