Teji Mandi: Building the next leg of growth!

The impact of the novel Coronavirus on Indian real estate has been unprecedented. Not just construction activities have come to a halt, the buyer-base has also significantly depleted. With property transactions dipping to near-zero, the sector is looking at challenging times ahead. The interdependence of supply chains, migration of labourers, cost overruns, and liquidity constraints are some of the other looming challenges.

The COVID-19 crisis and its impact on Indian real estate are such that it is being considered as the third ‘Black Swan’ event for the realty sector in the last five years, the first two being Demonetisation and the implementation of the RERA in 2016.

So, whether you’re thinking of selling, buying, or are just interested in the housing market, this blog will help you understand the real estate market, and what’s in store for the future.

Introduction

The real estate sector is one of the most globally recognized sectors. It comprises four sub-sectors - housing, retail, hospitality, and commercial. The growth of this sector is to be led by growing demand for office space as well as urban and semi-urban accommodations. By 2040, the real estate market is expected to grow to Rs 65,000 crore (US$ 9.30 billion) from Rs 12,000 crore (US$ 1.72 billion) in 2019.