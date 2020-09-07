Teji Mandi: Aviation sector remains in coma even after the support from govt

Aviation Industry is one of the hardest-hit sectors after the COVID-19 outbreak. The sector has seen gradual opening post lockdown and domestic traffic has been returning. However, it continues to remain far from the pre-COVID-19 levels. As per the preliminary estimates by airlines, the sector may see a 60-70% reduction in international traffic and up to a 40-50% drop in domestic traffic in the current financial year.

What measures are the government taking?

The government has been supportive so far by relaxing the operating capacity norms. The industry was allowed to resume its operations on 25 May with 33% capacity which has now been increased to 60%.

After the resumption of aviation activity, the number of passengers has increased from 30,000 to 1,20,000 per day. Minister for Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri expects the number to reach beyond 2,00,000 during the festival season with various state governments easing their norms.

The minister also stated that the decision to increase capacity further will depend upon the demand environment. How the virus behaves in the coming months is also important as various state policies will be shaped up accordingly.