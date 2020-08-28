Teji Mandi: Maha govt cuts stamp duty from 5% to 2% - How will it benefit homebuyers?

The situation couldn't be more ideal for homebuyers in Maharashtra. The loan rates are already at a historical low following the repo rate cut of 250 bps and its subsequent transmission by banks over the last one and half years. In addition, the government has now decided to reduce stamp duty from 5% to 2% till December 31.

The decision is a desperate attempt to revive the real estate market which has fallen to a new low post coronavirus outbreak. As a result, cost of buying a home will see a major reduction in the state.

The reduction has come at a time when builders are reeling under high inventory piling. The problem is even more serious in pockets of Mumbai and Pune which provides negotiation power to the buyer. As per the research by ANAROCK Property Consultants, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune together have approx. 35,200 ready to move unsold units, which are collectively worth Rs 37,550 crore. This accounts for 57% of the total value of ready unsold homes across all top 7 cities.