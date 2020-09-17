Teji Mandi: A sneak peek into the CAMS' IPO

Computer Age Management Services' (CAMS) IPO is set to hit the primary market on September 21. The price band for the issue is set between Rs 1,229-1,230 per share. NSE Investments will sell 1,82,46,600 shares through this IPO.

What does CAMS do?

CAMS is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds. It holds approximately 70% market share of mutual fund's average assets under management. Karvy is the distant second player with 27% share in the market.

CAMS' other services include payment, settlement and reconciliation, record keeping, and report generation. It is also into the dividend processing, intermediary empanelment related services.

Mutual fund transactions are the mainstay of CAMS' business model. It contributes ~85% of the total revenue. The company has 4 of the top 5 Mutual funds as clients. As these players grow, CAMS will likely see its revenues gain without much effort from its end.