Massive debut on bourses: #Teji fo Happiest Minds investors

Happiest Minds registered a massive opening on the bourses. The stock surged about 138% intraday on September 17.

The stock opened at Rs 351, against the issue price of Rs 166. At the time of writing this copy, it was quoting at Rs 386.10.

Cut in Petrol-Diesel prices: #Teji for consumers

Petrol and diesel prices were down 13-20 paise across the metro cities.

In Delhi, petrol-diesel prices were down 15 paise to Rs 81.40 per litre and diesel by 19 paise to Rs 72.37 per litre. In Mumbai, the cost of petrol is 14 paise down, and the cost of diesel by 20 paise.

Insurance sector expected to wipe out losses: #Teji for the sector

The insurance industry should be able to get back to pre-COVID-19 growth levels by the end of FY21. IRDAI chairman Subhash Khuntia said in a statement.

Life and general insurance sectors are seeing revival of premium growth since July. Term and health insurance are among the most popular among customers, he added.