Tejas Networks wins Rs 696 cr order for a pan-India router network from BSNL | Image: Tejas Networks (Representative)

Tejas Networks today announced that it has received an Advance Purchase Order of Rs 696 crores from BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) for the upgradation of its pan-India IP-MPLS based Access and Aggregation Network (MAAN) using its stateof-the-art routers, via an exchange filing.

The company won this order while competing against top-tier global vendors in an open tender, after being technically shortlisted and upon submitting the lowest commercial bid.

As a part of this contract, Tejas will supply, install and commission over 13,000 of its TJ1400 series of nextgeneration access and aggregation routers for realizing a converged multi-service packet network, being rolled out on a nationwide basis.

Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to win this prestigious contract which is the single largest order we have received till date in our company. We look forward to partnering with BSNL to create a unified, flexible and scalable IP/MPLS network that will cater to growing data traffic from its full-range of services, including mobile (2G/3G/4G/5G), fiber broadband, Voice over IP, WiFi and enterprise data services."

"It provides us an excellent opportunity to deploy at scale, our carrier routing products and establish our world-class capabilities in the critical routing technology area."

Arnob Roy, COO and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, "It’s a proud moment for us to be selected as the first Indian company to supply its indigenously designed and field-hardened routing products for BSNL’s nationwide MAAN network."

"This win further reinforces our position as a leading telecom and networking equipment vendor capable of designing and delivering complex, high-availability mission critical networks. It also catapults us into the global service provider switching and routing segment, which requires products that have high technological complexity and significant R&D capabilities."