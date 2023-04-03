RattanIndia Enterprises catapults Revolt’s production to 4x, within 2 months of acquisition | Image: Revolt Motors (Representative)

RattanIndia Enterprises announced that Revolt Motors, electric motorcycle company acquired by RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. in mid January 2023, has achieved a significant milestone in its production output, via an exchange filing.

Between February 20 and March 31, 2023, Revolt Motors produced a record-breaking 6,500 bikes within a 40-day period, surpassing its previous average of 1,500 bikes per month. This accomplishment demonstrates RattanIndia's commitment to elevating Revolt Motors's performance and establishing it as a market leader in the electric vehicle industry.

This milestone is a testament to the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions and the company's commitment to meeting this demand head-on. By leveraging advanced technologies and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, Revolt Motors has successfully overcome production challenges to deliver high-quality, affordable, and environmentally friendly electric motorcycles to the Indian market.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we've made in the last two months since RattanIndia Enterprises’ takeover. Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to scale our production capabilities and meet the ever-growing demand for sustainable mobility options," said Ms. Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, parent company of Revolt Motors.

"This accomplishment not only showcases the strength of our team but also highlights our unwavering commitment to providing innovative, green alternatives to traditional modes of transportation."

Revolt Motors' electric motorcycle RV400, have gained significant traction among Indian consumers due to their sleek design, impressive performance, and cost-effective ownership.

With zero-emission capabilities, these cutting-edge motorcycles provide an environmentally responsible choice that aligns with the nation's goal of reducing air pollution and adopting cleaner energy sources.

As Revolt Motors continues to drive innovation in the electric motorcycle industry, it remains committed to transforming the way India moves. With its sights set on a cleaner, greener future, the company will continue to invest in research and development to deliver even more advanced and accessible electric transportation solutions for the Indian market.

Revolt Motors has also launched new cutting edge features in motorcycles including mobile based touch and voice controls to operate the motorcycle.

The Company has also launched an attractive hardware upgrade package at a deep discount for its existing customers which has received a good response from the market.

