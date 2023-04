Maruti Suzuki increases prices across models | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced today announced increase in prices across models, via an exchange filing.

An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 0.8% and is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi. The price changes are effective from 01st April 2023.

