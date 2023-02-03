e-Paper Get App
Tech Mahindra allots shares worth Rs 4.24 lakh to employees as stock options

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
Tech Mahindra on Friday announced the allocation of 84,830 equity shares worth Rs 4,24,150 to employees as stock options, through an exchange filing. The company will allot 82,830 shares under the ESOP-2014, while the remaining 2,000 will be allotted under the ESOP-2018. Each of these shares is worth Rs 5 each.

The total issued shares after this came to 973,934,043 worth Rs 4,869,670,215.

Tech Mahindra on January 20, had awarded employees with shares worth Rs 3.51 lakh as stock options.

The shares of Tech Mahindra on Friday closed at Rs 1,012.55, down by 0.40 per cent.

