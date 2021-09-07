Tech logistic startup Cogos raises $2 mn in pre-Series A funding

Cogos Technologies Pvt. Ltd, the Bangalore-based enterprise logistics company, today, announced it has raised a total of $2 million in pre-Series A funding. The round was led by Dubai based Global Shipping and Logistics player Transworld Group and New York based deep tech fund Worldquant Ventures and more. Ritesh S. Ramakrishnan of Transworld Group will be joining the Cogos board.

With this fundraising, Cogos plans to expand its business to the internal market and further strengthen and develop its technology platform. It aims to further upgrade its model and expand the business both in India and overseas - providing customized tech solutions to its partners. The logistic startup envisions itself as a city logistic leader and sets golden standards for the industry.

As per research reports, the estimated size of the Indian logistics market is pegged at $215 billion and is growing at a CAGR of 10.5 percent contributing majorly to the growing GDP of the country. With rural India opening to the concept of e-commerce, it will be crucial for the logistic business players to address upcoming challenges and ensure building an infrastructure for the business that can expand even to the remote areas.

Prasad Sreeram, Co-Founder and CEO, COGOS said, “Cogos was founded to integrate the fragmented and the unorganized logistic market. Going forward, we will continue to provide customized solutions to our partners and push ourselves to further provide the best experience to the clients with our technology driven platform.”

Chetan Mehta, CEO of Wami Capital – Single Family Office of Transworld Group said, “We are very bullish on the India growth story which is led by both consumption and innovation. Logistics in India is a $300+ bn market and is highly fragmented and unorganized. We see a huge growth opportunity in the Indian logistics’ space especially in the Tier 3 and 4 cities which are underserved today. Technology is changing the way logistics services are being consumed.”

In its seed funding round, Cogos had raised $1 million (around Rs 7 crore) from the Indian Angel Network (IAN), Emergent Ventures and some high-net-worth individuals.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 04:52 PM IST