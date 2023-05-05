Tech layoffs: Protesting Indian workers force Amazon to pay severance

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Among big tech that resorted to layoffs for saving costs after hiring too many people during the remote services and e-commerce boom of the pandemic, Amazon has drastically trimmed its workforce. Its job cuts in two rounds, affected around 27,000 employees, and thousands of them were in India, who were left in tears after losing jobs.

But workers at an Amazon warehouse in Haryana, employed through an agency, had to protest for finally winning severance pay from the tech giant.

Standing their ground

Workers sat on an uninterrupted protest at the gate of DEL-3, and their movement created waves among professional as well as political circles.

Apart from Haryana, labour unions have filed complaints with concerned departments in different states of India, after Amazon workers were left without a job.

Warehouse workers were also deprived of a voluntary separation option offered to the technology and Amazonian Experience teams.

Other unions also taking the fight to Amazon

Amazon India's public policy manager had also been summoned by government, after a union for IT professionals filed a complaint against the firm.

Amazon has so far invested $6.5 billion in India, and hasn't been able to achieve profitability even after eight years.

This is the position despite a visible presence of Amazon in the country's e-commerce landscape and sales that it clocks during festive seasons.