Tech layoffs: Indian woman at Microsoft extends support to husband sacked by firm after 21 years of service

People who worked for big tech for the past two decades, have probably contributed to the fastest transition towards digitisation in human history. But even someone with that kind of experience can be reduced to a statistic as tough times in the tech sector triggers layoffs. After it froze hiring while Google, Amazon and Meta were laying off people, Microsoft finally had to slash its workforce by 10,000 employees, and an Indian who gave 21 years to the firm lost his job.

A career dedicated to the tech titan

Working at the tech giant currently led by Indian-origin Satya Nadella, who has spent three decades at Microsoft, Prashant Kamani had relocated to the US to work at Microsoft right after completing his Master’s in Computer Science from Pune. He started off as a software design engineer, and has been with Microsoft all along in different roles, although he worked at Amazon for two years. Kamani wrote on LinkedIn that his experience with the tech major has been rewarding, and that he is grateful, while his family is staying strong despite being hit by the news.



Met his wife at Microsoft

Prashan’t wife Kavita Krishnan Kamani, who he met at Microsoft, is still a Product Leader at Microsoft, and amplified her husband’s story to support him. She mentioned that he will be a valuable asset to any firm he joins next.

Although thousands are being laid off at Microsoft, among lakhs of employees in the global tech sector, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has also announced that they will keep hiring for strategic roles.

