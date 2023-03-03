Tech layoffs: ChatGPT to replace dozens of CNET journalists despite failed trial

Social media trends paint a picture that make it seem like ChatGPT can do almost anything, from writing poems to delivering personalised search results. As Google scrambles to prop up Bard to stop ChatGPT from eating into its userbase, half of US firms using chatbots have replaced humans with the generative AI. Now weeks after news website CNET was found to be publishing articles written by ChatGPT, the firm is reportedly firing 10 per cent of its workforce.

Replacing people with AI despite errors

Dozens of long-time employees will also be left jobless at CNET, although the site had received criticism for factual errors made by ChatGPT. Its editor-in-chief will also switch from her role to Senior Vice President of AI Strategy. Red Ventures, which acquired CNET in 2020, communicated the decision to the staff in an internal email, is focusing on simplifying operations through the move.

Along with the reintroduction of ChatGPT and job cuts, CNET will also reduce areas of coverage to tech, wellness, energy, broadband and finance. The firm is betting on AI, even after half of the articles written by ChatGPT had to be corrected and republished, after an initial bid to use it.

Pressure to appease advertisers

The editor in chief Connie Guglielmo, who has defended the use of AI, has also been called out by former staff who spoke to The Verge. They described how under her leadership and Red Ventures' new ownership, people are pressurised to write articles appeasing advertisers. Apart from lack of editorial independence, workers are also made to prioritise marketing content.

Ever since ChatGPT was picked by Microsoft to be integrated into its search engine Bing, Google has launched Bard which fumbled and gave incorrect answers. Elon Musk, who originally helped established the firm behind ChatGPT OpenAI, has also hired a former Google researcher to create a rival for the chatbot.