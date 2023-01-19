Tech layoffs: Amazon employee slips in bug to disrupt website in case he gets fired

File Photo

Employees in tears at Amazon and being fired after attending an early morning meet at Goldman Sachs, are scenes that highlight the brutality of the global layoff wave. Most employees are sharing heartbreaking accounts of losing jobs close to their birthdays or right after the death of a parent. But amidst the gloom, an employee at Amazon is prepared to hit back against the firm in case he is laid off, by slipping in a bug which could cause trouble for the e-commerce giant.

Planning to hit back

Posting anonymously on an online community for professionals called Blind, the Amazon employee noticed a bug in his co-workers’ code, but let it pass hoping to disrupt the firm’s site. He made the move as a preemptive strike against the big tech firm, in case he is laid off among the 18,000 people who will be affected by layoffs. The worker claims that the bug will impact one of Amazon’s verticals long after he is gone, if it isn’t addressed in time.

Low morale triggering reaction?

He also mentioned how the employee morale at Amazon was in terrible shape, as the mother of all layoffs was approaching. But many on Blind’s Twitter also called out the user as petty and questioned the ethics of his revenge tactics.

