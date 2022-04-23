Tech-enabled HR, recruitment services help organisations scale amidst pandemic disruptions

The COVID-19 pandemic put to the test the agility and resilience of businesses worldwide. Rapid digital transformations disrupted and enabled organizations to grow in the face of adversities.

The tectonic shift resulting from the pandemic presented a unique challenge for HR leaders to reassess work models by harnessing technology to insulate against business disruptions. Organizations with strong HR leadership were not only able to survive, but thrive too.

According to survey data from Sage, 89 percent of C-suite said HR technology enabled them to be more adaptable and responsive to changing needs while helping their business grow more resilient. As the nature of work continues to evolve, business and HR leaders need technology to solve their biggest challenges.

From optimizing data analytics for HR and business functions to winning the war for talent, tech-enabled HR and recruitment services can help organizations scale in the light of business disruptions.

Minimizing effort, maximizing value

HR teams spend around 86 percent of their time on administrative tasks within the HR function. By accelerating digitalization and adoption of HR technologies, business leaders can liberate and empower HR teams to finetune their services to the workforce.

Modern technologies like AI and automation can condense the areas where human efforts are made, allowing HR professionals to focus on talent management, engagement and retention.

Tech-powered recruitment services can significantly reduce the time-to-hire and enable recruiters to devote time to critical processes like multiple interviews and seamless onboarding.

By maximizing the output and value of HR teams, organizations can unlock the true potential of their workforce and scale business operations. To achieve business growth, organizations must make the most of their best assets--people.

Revamping talent management, retention strategies

Talent management is one of the key tasks of a HR department. Organizations must build a robust talent strategy that helps them attract as well as retain top talent. By harnessing intelligence tools like data analytics, HR professionals can gain people-centric insights to make strategic decisions and eventually reduce turnover.

Modern technologies also enable HR teams to measure employee engagement and redress their grievances, thereby creating a positive workplace culture.

Additionally, several predictive analytic tools can gather critical employee insights like job satisfaction, employee engagement and compensation to help HR teams measure potential flight risk and take actions timely to retain their high-performing talent.

Improved talent management, engagement and lower turnover help organizations maximize workplace productivity and performance, thereby achieving business outcomes.

Tapping untapped global talent pools

The pandemic paved the way for rapid technological transformations, especially in the recruitment process. With virtual hiring, remote staffing and cloud computing services, an untapped pool of global talent has sprung up before recruiters. As a result, organizations need not restrict themselves to local talent but foray into global talent markets.

Modern technologies have created frictionless remote and hybrid working models that can help organizations collaborate with teams working in different corners of the world. By integrating technology into recruitment processes, companies can access the best talent globally and unleash their true potential.

Conclusion

Technology can both be a disruptor and an enabler. Organizations that embrace technology today can usher in an era of growth and revolution. The pandemic has allowed organizations to reform HR from a service to a strategic function to scale against business disruptions. By putting people first and providing them with the best technology, business and HR leaders can transform their HR and business services. Because at the end of the day, any organization is only as good as its people are.

(Piyush Raj Akhouri, Co-founder & Business Head, Bridgen Tech Consulting)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 01:00 PM IST